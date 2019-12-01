SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 13 11 1 0 1 23 47 26 Fayetteville 13 10 2 1 0 21 47 29 Knoxville 14 10 3 1 0 21 56 40 Pensacola 13 9 3 1 0 19 38 33 Huntsville 15 8 6 0 1 17 41 37 Birmingham 13 6 5 2 0 14 35 38 Evansville 15 6 8 1 0 13 37 48 Quad City 14 4 7 3 0 11 36 48 Macon 14 3 9 1 1 8 33 50 Roanoke 14 2 10 2 0 6 35 56

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 1

Pensacola 4, Macon 2

Birmingham 3, Roanoke 2

Evansville 4, Quad City 3

Huntsville 3, Peoria 0

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

