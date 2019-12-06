SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|15
|11
|3
|1
|0
|23
|63
|40
|Peoria
|13
|11
|1
|0
|1
|23
|47
|26
|Fayetteville
|13
|10
|2
|1
|0
|21
|47
|29
|Pensacola
|13
|9
|3
|1
|0
|19
|38
|33
|Huntsville
|15
|8
|6
|0
|1
|17
|41
|37
|Birmingham
|14
|6
|6
|2
|0
|14
|35
|45
|Evansville
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|37
|48
|Quad City
|14
|4
|7
|3
|0
|11
|36
|48
|Macon
|14
|3
|9
|1
|1
|8
|33
|50
|Roanoke
|14
|2
|10
|2
|0
|6
|35
|56
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Knoxville 7, Birmingham 0
Macon at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.