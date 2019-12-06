Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

December 6, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 15 11 3 1 0 23 63 40
Peoria 13 11 1 0 1 23 47 26
Fayetteville 13 10 2 1 0 21 47 29
Pensacola 13 9 3 1 0 19 38 33
Huntsville 15 8 6 0 1 17 41 37
Evansville 16 7 8 1 0 15 47 51
Birmingham 14 6 6 2 0 14 35 45
Quad City 14 4 7 3 0 11 36 48
Macon 15 3 10 1 1 8 36 60
Roanoke 14 2 10 2 0 6 35 56

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville 7, Birmingham 0

Friday’s Games

Evansville 10, Macon 3

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

