SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 15 11 3 1 0 23 63 40 Peoria 13 11 1 0 1 23 47 26 Fayetteville 13 10 2 1 0 21 47 29 Pensacola 14 10 3 1 0 21 40 33 Huntsville 16 8 7 0 1 17 41 39 Evansville 16 7 8 1 0 15 47 51 Birmingham 14 6 6 2 0 14 35 45 Quad City 14 4 7 3 0 11 36 48 Macon 15 3 10 1 1 8 36 60 Roanoke 14 2 10 2 0 6 35 56

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville 7, Birmingham 0

Friday’s Games

Evansville 10, Macon 3

Pensacola 2, Huntsville 0

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

