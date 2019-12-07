SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|13
|11
|1
|0
|1
|23
|47
|26
|Fayetteville
|14
|11
|2
|1
|0
|23
|51
|32
|Knoxville
|16
|11
|4
|1
|0
|23
|64
|46
|Pensacola
|14
|10
|3
|1
|0
|21
|40
|33
|Huntsville
|16
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|41
|39
|Evansville
|16
|7
|8
|1
|0
|15
|47
|51
|Birmingham
|14
|6
|6
|2
|0
|14
|35
|45
|Quad City
|14
|4
|7
|3
|0
|11
|36
|48
|Macon
|16
|3
|11
|1
|1
|8
|39
|64
|Roanoke
|15
|3
|10
|2
|0
|8
|41
|57
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Evansville 10, Macon 3
Pensacola 2, Huntsville 0
Fayetteville 4, Macon 3
Roanoke 6, Knoxville 1
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
