SPHL At A Glance

December 7, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 13 11 1 0 1 23 47 26
Fayetteville 14 11 2 1 0 23 51 32
Knoxville 16 11 4 1 0 23 64 46
Pensacola 14 10 3 1 0 21 40 33
Huntsville 16 8 7 0 1 17 41 39
Evansville 16 7 8 1 0 15 47 51
Birmingham 14 6 6 2 0 14 35 45
Quad City 14 4 7 3 0 11 36 48
Macon 16 3 11 1 1 8 39 64
Roanoke 15 3 10 2 0 8 41 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Evansville 10, Macon 3

Pensacola 2, Huntsville 0

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Macon 3

Roanoke 6, Knoxville 1

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

