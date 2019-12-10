Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 14 12 1 0 1 25 53 26
Fayetteville 14 11 2 1 0 23 51 32
Knoxville 16 11 4 1 0 23 64 46
Pensacola 15 10 3 2 0 22 43 37
Huntsville 17 9 7 0 1 19 45 42
Evansville 17 8 8 1 0 17 52 54
Birmingham 15 6 7 2 0 14 38 50
Quad City 15 4 8 3 0 11 36 54
Macon 16 3 11 1 1 8 39 64
Roanoke 15 3 10 2 0 8 41 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

