SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 14 12 1 0 1 25 53 26 Fayetteville 14 11 2 1 0 23 51 32 Knoxville 16 11 4 1 0 23 64 46 Pensacola 15 10 3 2 0 22 43 37 Huntsville 17 9 7 0 1 19 45 42 Evansville 17 8 8 1 0 17 52 54 Birmingham 15 6 7 2 0 14 38 50 Quad City 15 4 8 3 0 11 36 54 Macon 16 3 11 1 1 8 39 64 Roanoke 15 3 10 2 0 8 41 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

