SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|14
|12
|1
|0
|1
|25
|53
|26
|Fayetteville
|14
|11
|2
|1
|0
|23
|51
|32
|Knoxville
|16
|11
|4
|1
|0
|23
|64
|46
|Pensacola
|15
|10
|3
|2
|0
|22
|43
|37
|Huntsville
|17
|9
|7
|0
|1
|19
|45
|42
|Evansville
|17
|8
|8
|1
|0
|17
|52
|54
|Birmingham
|15
|6
|7
|2
|0
|14
|38
|50
|Quad City
|15
|4
|8
|3
|0
|11
|36
|54
|Macon
|16
|3
|11
|1
|1
|8
|39
|64
|Roanoke
|15
|3
|10
|2
|0
|8
|41
|57
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.