Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

December 12, 2019 9:43 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 14 12 1 0 1 25 53 26
Knoxville 16 11 4 1 0 23 64 46
Fayetteville 15 11 3 1 0 23 52 35
Pensacola 15 10 3 2 0 22 43 37
Huntsville 17 9 7 0 1 19 45 42
Evansville 17 8 8 1 0 17 52 54
Birmingham 15 6 7 2 0 14 38 50
Quad City 15 4 8 3 0 11 36 54
Roanoke 16 4 10 2 0 10 44 58
Macon 16 3 11 1 1 8 39 64

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 1

Friday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Quad City at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Quad City at Macon, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein