SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|14
|12
|1
|0
|1
|25
|53
|26
|Fayetteville
|16
|11
|3
|2
|0
|24
|55
|39
|Knoxville
|16
|11
|4
|1
|0
|23
|64
|46
|Pensacola
|15
|10
|3
|2
|0
|22
|43
|37
|Huntsville
|18
|10
|7
|0
|1
|21
|49
|45
|Evansville
|17
|8
|8
|1
|0
|17
|52
|54
|Birmingham
|15
|6
|7
|2
|0
|14
|38
|50
|Quad City
|16
|4
|9
|3
|0
|11
|40
|59
|Macon
|17
|4
|11
|1
|1
|10
|44
|68
|Roanoke
|16
|4
|10
|2
|0
|10
|44
|58
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 1
Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 3, OT
Macon 5, Quad City 4
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Quad City at Macon, 7 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Quad City at Birmingham, 4 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.