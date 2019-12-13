SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 14 12 1 0 1 25 53 26 Fayetteville 16 11 3 2 0 24 55 39 Knoxville 16 11 4 1 0 23 64 46 Pensacola 15 10 3 2 0 22 43 37 Huntsville 18 10 7 0 1 21 49 45 Evansville 17 8 8 1 0 17 52 54 Birmingham 15 6 7 2 0 14 38 50 Quad City 16 4 9 3 0 11 40 59 Macon 17 4 11 1 1 10 44 68 Roanoke 16 4 10 2 0 10 44 58

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 1

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 3, OT

Macon 5, Quad City 4

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Quad City at Macon, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

