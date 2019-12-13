SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|15
|12
|1
|0
|2
|26
|56
|30
|Fayetteville
|16
|11
|3
|2
|0
|24
|55
|39
|Pensacola
|16
|11
|3
|2
|0
|24
|50
|39
|Knoxville
|16
|11
|4
|1
|0
|23
|64
|46
|Huntsville
|18
|10
|7
|0
|1
|21
|49
|45
|Evansville
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|19
|56
|57
|Birmingham
|16
|6
|8
|2
|0
|14
|40
|57
|Quad City
|16
|4
|9
|3
|0
|11
|40
|59
|Macon
|17
|4
|11
|1
|1
|10
|44
|68
|Roanoke
|16
|4
|10
|2
|0
|10
|44
|58
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 1
Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 3, OT
Macon 5, Quad City 4
Evansville 4, Peoria 3, SO
Pensacola 7, Birmingham 2
Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Quad City at Macon, 7 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Quad City at Birmingham, 4 p.m.
