The Associated Press
 
SPHL At A Glance

December 14, 2019 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 15 12 1 0 2 26 56 30
Fayetteville 16 11 3 2 0 24 55 39
Pensacola 16 11 3 2 0 24 50 39
Knoxville 16 11 4 1 0 23 64 46
Huntsville 18 10 7 0 1 21 49 45
Evansville 18 9 8 1 0 19 56 57
Birmingham 16 6 8 2 0 14 40 57
Quad City 16 4 9 3 0 11 40 59
Macon 17 4 11 1 1 10 44 68
Roanoke 16 4 10 2 0 10 44 58

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 3, OT

Macon 5, Quad City 4

Evansville 4, Peoria 3, SO

Pensacola 7, Birmingham 2

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Quad City at Macon, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

