SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 15 12 1 0 2 26 56 30 Pensacola 17 12 3 2 0 26 53 40 Knoxville 17 12 4 1 0 25 68 49 Fayetteville 17 11 3 3 0 25 60 45 Huntsville 19 11 7 0 1 23 55 50 Evansville 18 9 8 1 0 19 56 57 Birmingham 17 6 9 2 0 14 41 60 Macon 18 5 11 1 1 12 45 68 Quad City 17 4 10 3 0 11 40 60 Roanoke 17 4 11 2 0 10 47 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 3, OT

Macon 5, Quad City 4

Evansville 4, Peoria 3, SO

Pensacola 7, Birmingham 2

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville 6, Fayetteville 5, OT

Macon 1, Quad City 0

Knoxville 4, Roanoke 3

Pensacola 3, Birmingham 1

Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

