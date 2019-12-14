SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|15
|12
|1
|0
|2
|26
|56
|30
|Pensacola
|17
|12
|3
|2
|0
|26
|53
|40
|Knoxville
|17
|12
|4
|1
|0
|25
|68
|49
|Fayetteville
|17
|11
|3
|3
|0
|25
|60
|45
|Huntsville
|19
|11
|7
|0
|1
|23
|55
|50
|Evansville
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|19
|56
|57
|Birmingham
|17
|6
|9
|2
|0
|14
|41
|60
|Macon
|18
|5
|11
|1
|1
|12
|45
|68
|Quad City
|17
|4
|10
|3
|0
|11
|40
|60
|Roanoke
|17
|4
|11
|2
|0
|10
|47
|62
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 3, OT
Macon 5, Quad City 4
Evansville 4, Peoria 3, SO
Pensacola 7, Birmingham 2
Huntsville 6, Fayetteville 5, OT
Macon 1, Quad City 0
Knoxville 4, Roanoke 3
Pensacola 3, Birmingham 1
Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Quad City at Birmingham, 4 p.m.
No games scheduled
