Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

December 14, 2019 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 15 12 1 0 2 26 56 30
Pensacola 17 12 3 2 0 26 53 40
Knoxville 17 12 4 1 0 25 68 49
Fayetteville 17 11 3 3 0 25 60 45
Huntsville 19 11 7 0 1 23 55 50
Evansville 18 9 8 1 0 19 56 57
Birmingham 17 6 9 2 0 14 41 60
Macon 18 5 11 1 1 12 45 68
Quad City 17 4 10 3 0 11 40 60
Roanoke 17 4 11 2 0 10 47 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 3, OT

Macon 5, Quad City 4

Evansville 4, Peoria 3, SO

Advertisement

Pensacola 7, Birmingham 2

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville 6, Fayetteville 5, OT

Macon 1, Quad City 0

Knoxville 4, Roanoke 3

Pensacola 3, Birmingham 1

Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard members reunite with families

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated