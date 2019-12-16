SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 16 12 1 0 3 27 61 36 Pensacola 17 12 3 2 0 26 53 40 Knoxville 17 12 4 1 0 25 68 49 Fayetteville 17 11 3 3 0 25 60 45 Huntsville 19 11 7 0 1 23 55 50 Evansville 19 10 8 1 0 21 62 62 Birmingham 18 6 9 2 1 15 44 64 Quad City 18 5 10 3 0 13 44 63 Macon 18 5 11 1 1 12 45 68 Roanoke 17 4 11 2 0 10 47 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Quad City 4, Birmingham 3, SO

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Knoxville at Peoria, 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.