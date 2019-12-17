Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

December 17, 2019 2:42 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 17 13 1 0 3 29 63 37
Pensacola 17 12 3 2 0 26 53 40
Knoxville 18 12 5 1 0 25 69 51
Fayetteville 17 11 3 3 0 25 60 45
Huntsville 19 11 7 0 1 23 55 50
Evansville 19 10 8 1 0 21 62 62
Birmingham 18 6 9 2 1 15 44 64
Quad City 18 5 10 3 0 13 44 63
Macon 18 5 11 1 1 12 45 68
Roanoke 17 4 11 2 0 10 47 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Peoria 2, Knoxville 1

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

