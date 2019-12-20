SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 17 13 1 0 3 29 63 37 Pensacola 17 12 3 2 0 26 53 40 Knoxville 18 12 5 1 0 25 69 51 Fayetteville 17 11 3 3 0 25 60 45 Huntsville 19 11 7 0 1 23 55 50 Evansville 19 10 8 1 0 21 62 62 Birmingham 18 6 9 2 1 15 44 64 Quad City 18 5 10 3 0 13 44 63 Macon 18 5 11 1 1 12 45 68 Roanoke 17 4 11 2 0 10 47 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

