SPHL At A Glance

|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|17
|13
|1
|0
|3
|29
|63
|37
|Pensacola
|17
|12
|3
|2
|0
|26
|53
|40
|Knoxville
|18
|12
|5
|1
|0
|25
|69
|51
|Fayetteville
|17
|11
|3
|3
|0
|25
|60
|45
|Huntsville
|19
|11
|7
|0
|1
|23
|55
|50
|Evansville
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|62
|62
|Birmingham
|18
|6
|9
|2
|1
|15
|44
|64
|Quad City
|18
|5
|10
|3
|0
|13
|44
|63
|Macon
|18
|5
|11
|1
|1
|12
|45
|68
|Roanoke
|17
|4
|11
|2
|0
|10
|47
|62
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Knoxville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
