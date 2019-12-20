Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

December 20, 2019 10:29 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 17 13 1 0 3 29 63 37
Pensacola 17 12 3 2 0 26 53 40
Knoxville 18 12 5 1 0 25 69 51
Fayetteville 17 11 3 3 0 25 60 45
Huntsville 19 11 7 0 1 23 55 50
Evansville 19 10 8 1 0 21 62 62
Birmingham 18 6 9 2 1 15 44 64
Macon 19 6 11 1 1 14 49 71
Quad City 18 5 10 3 0 13 44 63
Roanoke 18 4 11 2 1 11 50 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Macon 4, Roanoke 3, SO

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

