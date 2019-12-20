Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

December 20, 2019 11:06 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 18 13 2 0 3 29 64 39
Knoxville 19 12 5 2 0 26 73 56
Pensacola 17 12 3 2 0 26 53 40
Fayetteville 17 11 3 3 0 25 60 45
Huntsville 19 11 7 0 1 23 55 50
Evansville 20 11 8 1 0 23 67 66
Birmingham 18 6 9 2 1 15 44 64
Quad City 19 6 10 3 0 15 46 64
Macon 19 6 11 1 1 14 49 71
Roanoke 18 4 11 2 1 11 50 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Macon 4, Roanoke 3, SO

Quad City 2, Peoria 1

Advertisement

Evansville 5, Knoxville 4, OT

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

First USCG Academy swimmer qualifies for Olympic trials

Today in History

1814: Treaty brings War of 1812 to an end