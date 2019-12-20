SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|18
|13
|2
|0
|3
|29
|64
|39
|Knoxville
|19
|12
|5
|2
|0
|26
|73
|56
|Pensacola
|17
|12
|3
|2
|0
|26
|53
|40
|Fayetteville
|17
|11
|3
|3
|0
|25
|60
|45
|Huntsville
|19
|11
|7
|0
|1
|23
|55
|50
|Evansville
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|23
|67
|66
|Birmingham
|18
|6
|9
|2
|1
|15
|44
|64
|Quad City
|19
|6
|10
|3
|0
|15
|46
|64
|Macon
|19
|6
|11
|1
|1
|14
|49
|71
|Roanoke
|18
|4
|11
|2
|1
|11
|50
|66
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Macon 4, Roanoke 3, SO
Quad City 2, Peoria 1
Evansville 5, Knoxville 4, OT
Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
