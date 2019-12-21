Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

December 21, 2019 10:38 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 18 13 2 0 3 29 64 39
Knoxville 20 13 5 2 0 28 79 59
Pensacola 17 12 3 2 0 26 53 40
Fayetteville 18 11 3 3 1 26 61 47
Huntsville 19 11 7 0 1 23 55 50
Evansville 21 11 9 1 0 23 70 72
Macon 20 7 11 1 1 16 52 73
Birmingham 19 6 10 2 1 15 46 67
Quad City 19 6 10 3 0 15 46 64
Roanoke 19 5 11 2 1 13 52 67

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Macon 4, Roanoke 3, SO

Quad City 2, Peoria 1

Evansville 5, Knoxville 4, OT

Saturday’s Games

Macon 3, Birmingham 2

Roanoke 2, Fayetteville 1, SO

Knoxville 6, Evansville 3

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

