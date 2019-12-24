SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 19 14 2 0 3 31 67 41 Knoxville 20 13 5 2 0 28 79 59 Pensacola 18 12 4 2 0 26 55 43 Fayetteville 18 11 3 3 1 26 61 47 Huntsville 20 12 7 0 1 25 58 52 Evansville 21 11 9 1 0 23 70 72 Macon 20 7 11 1 1 16 52 73 Quad City 20 6 10 3 1 16 48 67 Birmingham 19 6 10 2 1 15 46 67 Roanoke 19 5 11 2 1 13 52 67

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

