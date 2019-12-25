Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

December 25, 2019 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 19 14 2 0 3 31 67 41
Knoxville 20 13 5 2 0 28 79 59
Pensacola 18 12 4 2 0 26 55 43
Fayetteville 18 11 3 3 1 26 61 47
Huntsville 20 12 7 0 1 25 58 52
Evansville 21 11 9 1 0 23 70 72
Macon 20 7 11 1 1 16 52 73
Quad City 20 6 10 3 1 16 48 67
Birmingham 19 6 10 2 1 15 46 67
Roanoke 19 5 11 2 1 13 52 67

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

