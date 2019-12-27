Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

December 27, 2019 9:31 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 19 14 2 0 3 31 67 41
Knoxville 22 13 7 2 0 28 87 72
Pensacola 19 13 4 2 0 28 59 45
Fayetteville 19 12 3 3 1 28 67 51
Huntsville 21 13 7 0 1 27 65 56
Evansville 21 11 9 1 0 23 70 72
Macon 21 7 12 1 1 16 54 77
Quad City 20 6 10 3 1 16 48 67
Birmingham 19 6 10 2 1 15 46 67
Roanoke 19 5 11 2 1 13 52 67

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville 7, Knoxville 4

Pensacola 4, Macon 2

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Knoxville 4

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Huntsville, 4 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

