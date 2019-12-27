SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|19
|14
|2
|0
|3
|31
|67
|41
|Pensacola
|20
|14
|4
|2
|0
|30
|62
|47
|Knoxville
|22
|13
|7
|2
|0
|28
|87
|72
|Huntsville
|22
|13
|7
|1
|1
|28
|67
|59
|Fayetteville
|19
|12
|3
|3
|1
|28
|67
|51
|Evansville
|21
|11
|9
|1
|0
|23
|70
|72
|Macon
|21
|7
|12
|1
|1
|16
|54
|77
|Quad City
|20
|6
|10
|3
|1
|16
|48
|67
|Birmingham
|19
|6
|10
|2
|1
|15
|46
|67
|Roanoke
|19
|5
|11
|2
|1
|13
|52
|67
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Huntsville 7, Knoxville 4
Pensacola 4, Macon 2
Fayetteville 6, Knoxville 4
Pensacola 3, Huntsville 2, OT
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 4 p.m.
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
