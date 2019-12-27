SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 20 15 2 0 3 33 72 43 Pensacola 20 14 4 2 0 30 62 47 Knoxville 22 13 7 2 0 28 87 72 Huntsville 22 13 7 1 1 28 67 59 Fayetteville 19 12 3 3 1 28 67 51 Evansville 22 12 9 1 0 25 73 73 Birmingham 20 7 10 2 1 17 51 68 Macon 22 7 13 1 1 16 55 82 Quad City 21 6 11 3 1 16 49 70 Roanoke 20 5 12 2 1 13 54 72

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville 7, Knoxville 4

Pensacola 4, Macon 2

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Knoxville 4

Pensacola 3, Huntsville 2, OT

Evansville 3, Quad City 1

Peoria 5, Roanoke 2

Birmingham 5, Macon 1

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Huntsville, 4 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

