SPHL At A Glance

December 27, 2019 11:08 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 20 15 2 0 3 33 72 43
Pensacola 20 14 4 2 0 30 62 47
Knoxville 22 13 7 2 0 28 87 72
Huntsville 22 13 7 1 1 28 67 59
Fayetteville 19 12 3 3 1 28 67 51
Evansville 22 12 9 1 0 25 73 73
Birmingham 20 7 10 2 1 17 51 68
Macon 22 7 13 1 1 16 55 82
Quad City 21 6 11 3 1 16 49 70
Roanoke 20 5 12 2 1 13 54 72

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville 7, Knoxville 4

Pensacola 4, Macon 2

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Knoxville 4

Pensacola 3, Huntsville 2, OT

Evansville 3, Quad City 1

Peoria 5, Roanoke 2

Birmingham 5, Macon 1

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Huntsville, 4 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

