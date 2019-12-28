SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|20
|15
|2
|0
|3
|33
|72
|43
|Pensacola
|20
|14
|4
|2
|0
|30
|62
|47
|Huntsville
|23
|14
|7
|1
|1
|30
|71
|62
|Knoxville
|22
|13
|7
|2
|0
|28
|87
|72
|Fayetteville
|19
|12
|3
|3
|1
|28
|67
|51
|Evansville
|22
|12
|9
|1
|0
|25
|73
|73
|Birmingham
|20
|7
|10
|2
|1
|17
|51
|68
|Macon
|23
|7
|14
|1
|1
|16
|58
|86
|Quad City
|21
|6
|11
|3
|1
|16
|49
|70
|Roanoke
|20
|5
|12
|2
|1
|13
|54
|72
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Fayetteville 6, Knoxville 4
Pensacola 3, Huntsville 2, OT
Evansville 3, Quad City 1
Peoria 5, Roanoke 2
Birmingham 5, Macon 1
Huntsville 4, Macon 3
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.