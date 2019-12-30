SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|21
|16
|2
|0
|3
|35
|77
|45
|Pensacola
|21
|15
|4
|2
|0
|32
|66
|49
|Huntsville
|23
|14
|7
|1
|1
|30
|71
|62
|Fayetteville
|20
|13
|3
|3
|1
|30
|72
|53
|Knoxville
|23
|13
|8
|2
|0
|28
|89
|77
|Evansville
|23
|13
|9
|1
|0
|27
|77
|76
|Birmingham
|21
|7
|11
|2
|1
|17
|53
|72
|Quad City
|22
|6
|11
|4
|1
|17
|52
|74
|Macon
|23
|7
|14
|1
|1
|16
|58
|86
|Roanoke
|21
|5
|13
|2
|1
|13
|56
|77
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Peoria at Quad City, 5 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.
Macon at Knoxville, 6:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
