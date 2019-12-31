SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 21 16 2 0 3 35 77 45 Pensacola 21 15 4 2 0 32 66 49 Huntsville 23 14 7 1 1 30 71 62 Fayetteville 20 13 3 3 1 30 72 53 Knoxville 23 13 8 2 0 28 89 77 Evansville 23 13 9 1 0 27 77 76 Birmingham 21 7 11 2 1 17 53 72 Quad City 22 6 11 4 1 17 52 74 Macon 23 7 14 1 1 16 58 86 Roanoke 21 5 13 2 1 13 56 77

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Peoria at Quad City, 5 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Macon at Knoxville, 6:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.