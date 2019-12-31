Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

December 31, 2019 8:41 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 22 16 3 0 3 35 79 50
Pensacola 21 15 4 2 0 32 66 49
Knoxville 24 14 8 2 0 30 91 77
Huntsville 23 14 7 1 1 30 71 62
Fayetteville 20 13 3 3 1 30 72 53
Evansville 23 13 9 1 0 27 77 76
Quad City 23 7 11 4 1 19 57 76
Birmingham 21 7 11 2 1 17 53 72
Macon 24 7 15 1 1 16 58 88
Roanoke 21 5 13 2 1 13 56 77

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Quad City 5, Peoria 2

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.

Knoxville 2, Macon 0

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

