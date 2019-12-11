Sports on TV

|Adv14
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, December 16
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southern Mississippi at Texas Tech
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Connecticut at DePaul
NBA — Dallas at Milwaukee
Indianapolis at New Orleans
NHLN — Washington at Columbus
NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton at Crystal Palace —
|Tuesday, December 17
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Maryland (Baltimore County) at Georgetown
BTN — Southeast Missouri at Ohio State
ESPN2 — The Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational: Florida vs. Providence, New York
ACCN — North Florida at Florida State
FS1 — Oklahoma at Creighton
ESPN2 — Purdue at Ohio
PAC-12N — San Francisco at Stanford
ESPN2 — The Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational: Miami vs. Temple, New York
PAC-12N — Seattle at Washington
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
ACCN — Miami (Ohio) at Pittsburgh
SEC — Mercer at Florida
ACCN — North Florida at Florida State
NBA — LA Lakers at Indiana
NBA — Phoenix at LA Clippers
NBCSN — Buffalo at Toronto
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|12:20 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Teams TBD
FS2 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund —
|Wednesday, December 18
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
ACCN — Stony Brook at Virginia
CBSSN — Hall of Fame Showcase: Loyola (Chicago) at Vanderbilt
FS1 — Western Carolina at Xavier
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Cincinnati
SECN — East Tennessee State at Louisiana State
BTN — Michigan State at Northwestern
ESPNU — Oakland at Syracuse
ACCN — Miami (Ohio) at Louisville
FS1 — Albany at St. John’s
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Gonzaga
PAC-12N — St. Mary’s at Arizona State
ESPNU — The Battleground 2K19: Baylor vs. Tennessee (Martin), Houston
ESPN2 — Kentucky vs. Utah, Las Vegas
PAC-12N — Montana at Oregon
ESPNU — National Signing Day
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, First Round, Benowa, Australia
ESPN — Miami at Philadelphia
ESPN — Boston at Dallas
NBCSN — Colorado at Chicago
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine World Cup (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|10:30 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Teams TBD
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Teams TBD
FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at SC Freiburg
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Teams TBD —
|Thursday, December 19
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wofford at Duke
FS1 — Maryland at Seton Hall
PAC-12N — Prairie View A&M at Colorado
ESPN2 — North Carolina State at Auburn
PAC-12N — Florida A&M at Washington State
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|11 a.m.
SECN — UCLA at Georgia
ACCN — Chattanooga at North Carolina State
SECN — Duke at South Carolina
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinals, Pittsburgh
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinals, Pittsburgh
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, Benowa, Australia
TNT — LA Lakers at Milwaukee
TNT — Houston at LA Clippers
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD
NBCSN — NY Islanders at Boston —
|Friday, December 20
|BIATHLON
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup (taped)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Central Connecticut at Penn State
ACCN — Binghamton at Pittsburgh
SECN — Southern Methodist at Georgia
ACCN —Jacksonville at Clemson
FS1 — North Dakota State at Marquette
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
SECN — Illinois at Missouri
ESPN — The Bahamas Bowl: Charlotte vs. Buffalo, Nassau, Bahamas
ESPN2 — The Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State, Frisco, Texas
ESPNU — NCAA DIII: Teams TBD, Championship, Shenandoah, Texas
FS1 — Oregon State at Nebraska
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Benowa, Australia
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|11 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|10 p.m.
PARAMOUNT — Bellator 235: From Honolulu
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Busan, South Korea
ESPN — Dallas at Philadelphia
ESPN — New Orleans at Golden State
ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD
ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD
ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD
ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD
NHLN — Toronto at NY Rangers
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup
FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Hoffenheim —
|Saturday, December 21
|BOXING
|6 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Ontario, Calif.
FOX — PBC Fight Night Main Card: Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo II (super welterweights), Ontario Calif.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest
BTN — Presbyterian at Michigan
ESPN — Indiana at Notre Dame
ESPN2 — Virginia Commonwealth at Wichita State
FOX — Kansas at Villanova
FS1 — Samford at Georgetown
FS2 — The Orange Bowl Classic: South Florida vs. Florida State, Sunrise, Fla.
SECN — Illinois at Missouri
ACCN — Coppin State at Miami
FOX — Texas at Providence
BTN — Crossroads Classic: Butler at Purdue
FS1 — The Orange Bowl Classic: Florida vs. Utah, Sunrise, Fla.
CBS — CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. North Carolina, Las Vegas
PAC-12N — San Diego at Stanford
SECN — Belmont at Alabama
ACCN — Virginia Military Institute at Virginia Tech
BTN — Wisconsin (Milwaukee) at Wisconsin
CBS — CBS Sports Classic: Ohio State vs. Kentucky, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Okla.
PAC-12N — Boston College at California
ACCN — North Florida at Syracuse
SECN — Lehigh at Auburn
CBSSN — Chicago Legends: Dayton vs. Colorado, Chicago
BTN — Eastern Michigan at Michigan State
CBSSN — Northwestern at DePaul
PAC-12N — Creighton at Arizona State
SECN — Oregon State at Texas A&M
BTN — Chicago Legends: Cincinnati vs. Iowa, Chicago
FS1 — The Hall of Fame Classic: Louisiana State vs. Southern California, Los Angeles
ESPN2 — The Hall of Fame Al Attles Classic: St. John’s vs. Arizona, San Francisco
PAC-12N — Texas Southern at Oregon
ESPN2 — The Hall of Fame Al Attles Classic: Nevada (Reno) vs. St. Mary’s, San Francisco
ESPN — The New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan vs. San Diego State, Albuquerque, N.M.
ESPN2 — FCS Playoff: Teams TBD, Semifinal
CBSSN — The Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Georgia Southern, Orlando, Fla.
ESPNU — NCAA DII: Teams TBD, Championship
ABC — The Boca Raton Bowl: Southern Methodist vs. Florida Atlantic, Boca Raton, Fla.
ESPN — The Camellia Bowl: Florida International vs. Arkansas State, Montgomery, Ala.
ESPNU — FCS Playoff: Teams TBD, Semifinal
ABC — The Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington, Las Vegas
ESPN — The New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State vs. Alabama (Birmingham), New Orleans
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Benowa, Australia
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|2 a.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Busan, South Korea
NBA — Washington at Philadelphia
NBA — Houston at Phoenix
NFLN — Houston at Tampa Bay
NFLN — Buffalo at New England
NFLN — LA Rams at San Francisco
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Washington
RUGBY
NBCSN — Premiership: Exeter at Leicester (taped)
NBC — FIS: World Cup (taped)
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped)
NBC — FIS: World Cup (taped)
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton
FS1 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Bayern Munich
NBCSN — TBA
NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City
ESPN2 — Serie A: AC Milan at Atalanta —
|Sunday, December 22
|BIATHLON
|5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup (taped)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — Lafayette at Rutgers
ESPNU — The Diamond Head Classic: Houston vs. Portland, Honolulu
SECN — New Mexico State at Mississippi State
ACCN — Yale at Clemson
FS1 — Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall
ESPN2 — Xavier at TCU
ESPNU — The Diamond Head Classic: Georgia Tech vs. Boise State, Honolulu
ACCN — The Citadel at North Carolina State
ESPNU — The Diamond Head Classic: Ball State vs. Washington, Honolulu
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Indiana
ESPN2 — Stanford at Texas
ACCN — Michigan at Florida State
CBSSN — Hall of Fame Showcase: Oklahoma at Connecticut
|CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
|6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped)
NBA — LA Clippers at Oklahoma City
NBA — Denver at LA Lakers
ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD
ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD
ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cleveland, Cincinnati at Miami, Pittsburgh at NY Jets
FOX — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Atlanta, New Orleans at Tennessee, Carolina at Indianapolis, NY Giants at Washington
CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Denver, Oakland at LA Chargers
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Philadelphia, Arizona at Seattle
NBC — Kansas City at Chicago
NHLN — Anaheim at NY Rangers
NBCSN — Premiership: Bath at London Irish (taped)
NBC — FIS: World Cup (taped)
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped)
ESPN2 — Serie A: AC Milan at Atalanta
NBCSN — Manchester United at Watford
FS1 — Bundesliga: FC Berlin at Fortuna Düsseldorf
NBCSN — Chelsea at Tottenham
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Juventus at Lazio
FS1 — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at SC Paderborn 07 —
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.