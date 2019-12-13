Listen Live Sports

Sports on TV

December 13, 2019 12:33 pm
 
9 min read
      
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, December 16
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern Mississippi at Texas Tech

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.

FS1 — Connecticut at DePaul

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Milwaukee

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

Indianapolis at New Orleans

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Columbus

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:40 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton at Crystal Palace —

Tuesday, December 17
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland (Baltimore County) at Georgetown

7 p.m.

BTN — Southeast Missouri at Ohio State

ESPN2 — The Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational: Florida vs. Providence, New York

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — North Florida at Florida State

FS1 — Oklahoma at Creighton

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Purdue at Ohio

PAC-12N — San Francisco at Stanford

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational: Miami vs. Temple, New York

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Seattle at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Miami (Ohio) at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

SEC — Mercer at Florida

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — North Florida at Florida State

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBATV — LA Lakers at Indiana

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NBCSN — Buffalo at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:20 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Teams TBD

2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund —

Wednesday, December 18
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Stony Brook at Virginia

CBSSN — Hall of Fame Showcase: Loyola (Chicago) at Vanderbilt

FS1 — Western Carolina at Xavier

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Cincinnati

SECN — East Tennessee State at Louisiana State

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan State at Northwestern

ESPNU — Oakland at Syracuse

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — Miami (Ohio) at Louisville

FS1 — Albany at St. John’s

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Gonzaga

PAC-12N — St. Mary’s at Arizona State

10 p.m.

ESPNU — The Battleground 2K19: Baylor vs. Tennessee (Martin), Houston

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kentucky vs. Utah, Las Vegas

PAC-12N — Montana at Oregon

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPNU — National Signing Day

GOLF
9:30 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, First Round, Benowa, Australia

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

NBCSN — Colorado at Chicago

SKIING
6 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine World Cup (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:30 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Teams TBD

12:20 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Teams TBD

2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at SC Freiburg

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Teams TBD —

Thursday, December 19
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wofford at Duke

FS1 — Maryland at Seton Hall

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Prairie View A&M at Colorado

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Carolina State at Auburn

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Florida A&M at Washington State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.

SECN — UCLA at Georgia

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Chattanooga at North Carolina State

7 p.m.

SECN — Duke at South Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinals, Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinals, Pittsburgh

GOLF
9:30 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, Benowa, Australia

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Milwaukee

10:30 p.m.

TNT — Houston at LA Clippers

NBAGL BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NBCSN — NY Islanders at Boston —

Friday, December 20
BIATHLON
6 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

BTN — Central Connecticut at Penn State

7 p.m.

ACCN — Binghamton at Pittsburgh

SECN — Southern Methodist at Georgia

9 p.m.

ACCN —Jacksonville at Clemson

FS1 — North Dakota State at Marquette

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

SECN — Illinois at Missouri

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN — The Bahamas Bowl: Charlotte vs. Buffalo, Nassau, Bahamas

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State, Frisco, Texas

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA DIII: Teams TBD, Championship, Shenandoah, Texas

COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon State at Nebraska

GOLF
10 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Benowa, Australia

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
11 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.

PARAMOUNT — Bellator 235: From Honolulu

2 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Busan, South Korea

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Philadelphia

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Golden State

NBAGL BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD

5:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD

8 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD

10:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at NY Rangers

SNOWBOARDING
7 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Hoffenheim —

Saturday, December 21
BOXING
6 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Ontario, Calif.

8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night Main Card: Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo II (super welterweights), Ontario Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest

BTN — Presbyterian at Michigan

ESPN — Indiana at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — Virginia Commonwealth at Wichita State

FOX — Kansas at Villanova

FS1 — Samford at Georgetown

FS2 — The Orange Bowl Classic: South Florida vs. Florida State, Sunrise, Fla.

1 p.m.

SECN — Illinois at Missouri

2 p.m.

ACCN — Coppin State at Miami

FOX — Texas at Providence

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Crossroads Classic: Butler at Purdue

FS1 — The Orange Bowl Classic: Florida vs. Utah, Sunrise, Fla.

3 p.m.

CBS — CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. North Carolina, Las Vegas

PAC-12N — San Diego at Stanford

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Belmont at Alabama

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Military Institute at Virginia Tech

5 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin (Milwaukee) at Wisconsin

5:30 p.m.

CBS — CBS Sports Classic: Ohio State vs. Kentucky, Las Vegas

ESPN2 — Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Okla.

PAC-12N — Boston College at California

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Florida at Syracuse

SECN — Lehigh at Auburn

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Chicago Legends: Dayton vs. Colorado, Chicago

7 p.m.

BTN — Eastern Michigan at Michigan State

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Northwestern at DePaul

PAC-12N — Creighton at Arizona State

SECN — Oregon State at Texas A&M

9 p.m.

BTN — Chicago Legends: Cincinnati vs. Iowa, Chicago

FS1 — The Hall of Fame Classic: Louisiana State vs. Southern California, Los Angeles

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Hall of Fame Al Attles Classic: St. John’s vs. Arizona, San Francisco

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Texas Southern at Oregon

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — The Hall of Fame Al Attles Classic: Nevada (Reno) vs. St. Mary’s, San Francisco

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN — The New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan vs. San Diego State, Albuquerque, N.M.

ESPN2 — FCS Playoff: Teams TBD, Semifinal

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — The Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Georgia Southern, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA DII: Teams TBD, Championship

3:30 p.m.

ABC — The Boca Raton Bowl: Southern Methodist vs. Florida Atlantic, Boca Raton, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Camellia Bowl: Florida International vs. Arkansas State, Montgomery, Ala.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — FCS Playoff: Teams TBD, Semifinal

7:30 p.m.

ABC — The Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — The New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State vs. Alabama (Birmingham), New Orleans

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship

GOLF
10 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Benowa, Australia

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 a.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Busan, South Korea

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at Phoenix

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

NFLN — Houston at Tampa Bay

4:30 p.m.

NFLN — Buffalo at New England

8:15 p.m.

NFLN — LA Rams at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Washington

RUGBY

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Exeter at Leicester (taped)

SKIING
3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup (taped)

7 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup

8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped)

SNOWBOARDING
5 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup (taped)

10 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Bayern Munich

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — TBA

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City

6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Serie A: AC Milan at Atalanta —

Sunday, December 22
BIATHLON
5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.

ESPNU — Lafayette at Rutgers

3 p.m.

ESPNU — The Diamond Head Classic: Houston vs. Portland, Honolulu

SECN — New Mexico State at Mississippi State

4 p.m.

ACCN — Yale at Clemson

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Xavier at TCU

ESPNU — The Diamond Head Classic: Georgia Tech vs. Boise State, Honolulu

6 p.m.

ACCN — The Citadel at North Carolina State

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Diamond Head Classic: Ball State vs. Washington, Honolulu

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Indiana

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Texas

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan at Florida State

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Hall of Fame Showcase: Oklahoma at Connecticut

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped)

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBATV — LA Clippers at Oklahoma City

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at LA Lakers

NBAGL BASKETBALL
2 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD

4:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Teams TBD

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cleveland, Cincinnati at Miami, Pittsburgh at NY Jets

FOX — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Atlanta, New Orleans at Tennessee, Carolina at Indianapolis, NY Giants at Washington

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Denver, Oakland at LA Chargers

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Philadelphia, Arizona at Seattle

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Chicago

NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.

NHLN — Anaheim at NY Rangers

RUGBY
3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Bath at London Irish (taped)

SKIING
3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup (taped)

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: AC Milan at Atalanta

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Manchester United at Watford

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: FC Berlin at Fortuna Düsseldorf

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Chelsea at Tottenham

11:30 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: Juventus at Lazio

12 p.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at SC Paderborn 07 —

