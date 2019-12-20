Sports on TV

|Adv21
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, December 23
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The Diamond Head Classic: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Honolulu, Hawaii
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Diamond Head Classic: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Honolulu, Hawaii
SECN — Georgia Southern at Georgia
ESPN2 — The Diamond Head Classic: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Honolulu, Hawaii
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Gasparilla Bowl: Central Florida vs. Marshall, Tampa Fla.
NBATV — Toronto at Indiana
NBATV — New Orleans at Portland
ESPN — Green Bay at Minnesota
NBCSN — NY Rangers at Philadelphia —
|Tuesday, December 24
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — The Hawaii Bowl: Brigham Young at Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii —
|Wednesday, December 25
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
ESPN2 — The Diamond Head Classic: Teams TBD, Third Place Game, Honolulu
ESPN2 — The Diamond Head Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Honolulu
ESPN — Boston at Toronto
ABC — Milwaukee at Philadelphia
ABC — Houston at Golden State
ABC — LA Clippers at LA Lakers
ESPN — LA Clippers at LA Lakers
ESPN — New Orleans at Denver —
|Thursday, December 26
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|4 p.m.
ESPN — The Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami, Shreveport, La.
ESPN — The Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan, Detroit
TNT — NY Knicks at Brooklyn
TNT — Portland at Utah
NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton at Tottenham
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City
FS1 — Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Quarterfinals, Honolulu, Hawaii —
|Friday, December 27
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN — The Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple, Annapolis, Md.
ESPN — The Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest, New York
ESPN — The Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, Houston
FS1 — The Holiday Bowl: Southern California vs. Iowa, San Diego
ESPN — The Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State, Phoenix
NBATV — Philadelphia at Orlando
NBATV — Phoenix at Golden State
NBCSN — Minnesota at Colorado
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolves
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Semifinals, Honolulu, Hawaii —
|Saturday, December 28
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (lightweight), Atlanta
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Brown at Duke
BTN — Central Michigan at Purdue
FS1 — American at Georgetown
SECN — Long Beach State at Florida
CBS — Wisconsin at Tennessee
ESPN2 — New Orleans at Memphis
FS1 — Central Arkansas at Marquette
PAC-12N — Texas Southern at Arizona State
CBS — Louisville at Kentucky
BTN — Florida International at Minnesota
FS1 — Louisiana (Monroe) at Butler
PAC-12N — Cal State Fullerton at UCLA
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan State at Indiana
FS1 — Midland at Creighton
BTN — Michigan at Maryland
ESPN — The Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State, Dallas
ESPN — College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal Atlanta
ESPN — College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz.
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|10 p.m.
PARAMOUNT — Bellator 237 Main Card: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Rampage Jackson (heavyweight), Saitama, Japan
NHLN — NY Rangers at Toronto
NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins vs. Leicester
ESPNEWS — PRO14: Leinster at Munster
NBCSN — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brighton
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
NBC — Premier League: Tottenham at Norwich City
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Burnley
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Finals, Honolulu, Hawaii —
|Sunday, December 29
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Bryant at Maryland
FS1 — The Cleveland Classic: West Virginia vs. Ohio State, Cleveland
SECN — Liberty at Louisiana State
ACCN — Wake Forest at Miami
FS1 — Massachusetts (Lowell) at Michigan
PAC-12N — Iona at Colorado
ACCN — Appalachian State at North Carolina State
ESPN2 — Navy at Virginia
PAC-12N — Alabama State at Oregon
SECN — Lipscomb at Auburn
NBCSN — Loyola (Md.) at Virginia Commonwealth
PAC-12N — Harvard at California
SECN — Richmond at Alabama
PAC-12N — Florida Gulf Coast at Southern California
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at Boston College
ESPN2 — Louisville at Syracuse
FS1 — Providence at Villanova
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
NBATV — Houston at New Orleans
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Buffalo, Cleveland at Cincinnati, LA Chargers at Kansas City, Miami at New England, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Pittsburgh at Baltimore, Tennessee at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Dallas, Green Bay at Detroit, Chicago at Minnesota, Philadelphia at NY Giants, Atlanta at Tampa Bay, New Orleans at Carolina
CBS — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Denver
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Rams, San Francisco at Seattle
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolves at Liverpool
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA —
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.