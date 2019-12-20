Sports on TV

Listen Live Sports

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, December 23
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Diamond Head Classic: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Honolulu, Hawaii

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Diamond Head Classic: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Honolulu, Hawaii

SECN — Georgia Southern at Georgia

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Diamond Head Classic: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Honolulu, Hawaii

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Gasparilla Bowl: Central Florida vs. Marshall, Tampa Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBATV — Toronto at Indiana

10 p.m.

NBATV — New Orleans at Portland

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Green Bay at Minnesota

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NBCSN — NY Rangers at Philadelphia —

Tuesday, December 24
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — The Hawaii Bowl: Brigham Young at Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii —

Wednesday, December 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Diamond Head Classic: Teams TBD, Third Place Game, Honolulu

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Diamond Head Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Honolulu

NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Toronto

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

5 p.m.

ABC — Houston at Golden State

8 p.m.

ABC — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

ESPN — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Denver —

Thursday, December 26
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.

ESPN — The Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami, Shreveport, La.

8 p.m.

ESPN — The Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan, Detroit

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

TNT — NY Knicks at Brooklyn

10:30 p.m.

TNT — Portland at Utah

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton at Tottenham

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea

12:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey

TENNIS
10 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Quarterfinals, Honolulu, Hawaii —

Friday, December 27
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — The Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple, Annapolis, Md.

3:20 p.m.

ESPN — The Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest, New York

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — The Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, Houston

8 p.m.

FS1 — The Holiday Bowl: Southern California vs. Iowa, San Diego

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — The Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State, Phoenix

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at Orlando

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

NBCSN — Minnesota at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolves

TENNIS
3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Semifinals, Honolulu, Hawaii —

Saturday, December 28
BOXING
9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (lightweight), Atlanta

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Brown at Duke

12 p.m.

BTN — Central Michigan at Purdue

FS1 — American at Georgetown

SECN — Long Beach State at Florida

1:30 p.m.

CBS — Wisconsin at Tennessee

ESPN2 — New Orleans at Memphis

2 p.m.

FS1 — Central Arkansas at Marquette

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Texas Southern at Arizona State

3:45 p.m.

CBS — Louisville at Kentucky

4 p.m.

BTN — Florida International at Minnesota

FS1 — Louisiana (Monroe) at Butler

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Cal State Fullerton at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan State at Indiana

FS1 — Midland at Creighton

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Maryland

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — The Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State, Dallas

4 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal Atlanta

8 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.

PARAMOUNT — Bellator 237 Main Card: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Rampage Jackson (heavyweight), Saitama, Japan

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — NY Rangers at Toronto

RUGBY
12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins vs. Leicester

1 p.m.

ESPNEWS — PRO14: Leinster at Munster

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brighton

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Tottenham at Norwich City

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Burnley

TENNIS
4 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Finals, Honolulu, Hawaii —

Sunday, December 29
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

BTN — Bryant at Maryland

FS1 — The Cleveland Classic: West Virginia vs. Ohio State, Cleveland

1:30 p.m.

SECN — Liberty at Louisiana State

2 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Miami

FS1 — Massachusetts (Lowell) at Michigan

PAC-12N — Iona at Colorado

4 p.m.

ACCN — Appalachian State at North Carolina State

ESPN2 — Navy at Virginia

PAC-12N — Alabama State at Oregon

SECN — Lipscomb at Auburn

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Loyola (Md.) at Virginia Commonwealth

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Harvard at California

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Richmond at Alabama

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Florida Gulf Coast at Southern California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina State at Boston College

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville at Syracuse

4 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Villanova

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

6 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at New Orleans

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Buffalo, Cleveland at Cincinnati, LA Chargers at Kansas City, Miami at New England, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Pittsburgh at Baltimore, Tennessee at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Dallas, Green Bay at Detroit, Chicago at Minnesota, Philadelphia at NY Giants, Atlanta at Tampa Bay, New Orleans at Carolina

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Denver

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Rams, San Francisco at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolves at Liverpool

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA —

