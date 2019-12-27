Sports on TV

Adv28 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, December 30 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Villanova

7 p.m.

ACCN — Yale at North Carolina

CBSSN — William & Mary at Elon

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Tulane at Memphis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12:30 p.m.

ESPN — The First Responder Bowl: Kentucky vs. Western Michigan, Dallas

4 p.m.

ESPN — The Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville, Nashville, Tenn.

FOX — The Redbox Bowl: California vs. Illinois, Santa Clara, Calif.

8 p.m.

ESPN — The Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia, Miami

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Under Armour All-America Game: Practice, Orlando, Fla.

IIHF HOCKEY 9 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Germany, Ostravice, Czeck Republic

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Czech Repiblic vs. U.S., Ostravice, Czeck Republic

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Orlando

10 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Portland

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at Pittsburgh —

Tuesday, December 31 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia Tech at Florida State

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Temple at Central Florida

4 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Clemson

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — The Arizona Bowl: Georgia State vs. Wyoming, Tucson, Ariz.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Providence

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Duke

7 p.m.

BTN — Rider at Wisconsin

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at St. John’s

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan State

3 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Rutgers

5 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Northwestern

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN — The Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky, Charlotte, N.C.

2 p.m.

CBS — The Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State, El Paso, Texas

3:45 p.m.

ESPN — The Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State, Memphis, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas, San Antonio, Texas

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Under Armour All-America Game: Practice, Orlando, Fla.

IIHF HOCKEY 9 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Slovakia vs. Sweden, Trinec, Czeck Republic

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Czech Repiblic vs. Canada, Ostravice, Czeck Republic

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL: Championships, New York

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Houston

NHL HOCKEY 9 p.m.

NHLN — NY Rangers at Edmonton —

Wednesday, January 1 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

ESPNU — East Carolina at Wichita State

5 p.m.

ESPNU — South Florida at Southern Methodist

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Connecticut at Cincinnati

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Marquette at Creighton

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah State at Nevada (Las Vegas)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

ABC — The Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, Orlando, Fla.

ESPN — The Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn, Tampa, Fla.

5 p.m.

ESPN — The Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Pasadena, Calif.

ESPN2 — The Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Pasadena, Calif.

8:45 p.m.

ESPN — The Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor, New Orleans

ESPN2 — The Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor, New Orleans

IIHF HOCKEY 6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at New York

NHL HOCKEY 1 p.m.

NBC — The Winter Classic: Nashville vs. Dallas, Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Southampton

12:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal —

Thursday, January 2 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — James Madison at North Carolina (Wilmington)

7 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

ESPN — North Texas at Western Kentucky

8 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Michigan State

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Dayton at La Salle

PAC-12N — Oregon State at Utah

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon at Colorado

ESPNU — Jacksonville State at Morehead State

10 p.m.

FS1 — UCLA at Washington

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern California at Washington State

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

SECN — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN — The Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati, Birmingham, Ala.

7 p.m.

ESPN — The Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee, Jacksonville, Fla.

GOLF 6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Under Armour All-America Game: Team Highlight vs. Team Armour, Orlando, Fla.

IIHF HOCKEY 6:30 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic

11:30 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic

2 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Minnesota

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Detroit at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NBCSN — New Jersey at NY Islanders

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Louis at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Liverpool

TENNIS 6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage

3 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage —

Friday, January 3 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Toledo at Ball State

ESPN2 — Central Florida at Houston

ESPNU — Wright State at Oakland

FS1 — Wisconsin at Ohio State

8 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Nebraska

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Kent State at Bowling Green

ESPNU — Temple at Tulsa

FS1 — Georgetown at Seton Hall

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS2 — DePaul at Providence

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada, Boise, Idaho

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Kentucky at Utah

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

NBCSN — Notre Dame at Western Michigan

CURLING (MEN’S) 9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Scotland vs. U.S.

GOLF 6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S) 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Showcase: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Patrick School (N.J.), Minneapolis

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Houston

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Carolina

TENNIS 3 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage

6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage

3 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage —

Saturday, January 4 AUTO RACING 10 p.m.

NBCSN — Monster Energy Supercross: From Anaheim, Calif.

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON 1 p.m.

NBCSN — IBSF World Cup

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Indiana at Maryland

FS1 — Creighton at Butler

2 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Penn State

CBSSN — Long Island-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary’s

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Cincinnati at Tulane

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Providence at DePaul

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi State

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise State at Nevada (Reno)

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington State

SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas

8 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor

ESPNU — Bradley at Northern Iowa

9 p.m.

SECN — Southern Methodist at Vanderbilt

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona State at Arizona

10 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego State at Utah State

ESPN2 — Pepperdine at Gonzaga

ESPNU — Air Force at Nevada (Las Vegas)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island

4 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Wisconsin

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 11:30 a.m.

ESPN — The Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF 4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii

IIHF HOCKEY 9 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Semifinal

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Semifinal

NHL HOCKEY 4 p.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at Vegas

7 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Montreal

RUGBY

8 a.m.

ESPNEWS — PRO14: Glasgow vs. Benetton

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Gloucester vs. Bath

SKIING 2 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA —

Sunday, January 5 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

FOX — St. John’s at Xavier

NBCSN — Virginia Commonwealth at George Mason

2 p.m.

NBCSN — Davidson at Duquesne

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon State at Colorado

8 p.m.

FS1 — Purdue at Illinois

10 p.m.

FS1 — California at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

CBSSN — East Carolina at Central Florida

ESPN2 — Michigan State at Michigan

ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Florida

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Villanova at St. John’s

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at South Florida

ESPNU — Louisiana State at Missouri

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Memphis at Houston

NBCSN — Massachusetts at St. Louis

SECN — TBA

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — TBA

6 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Alabama

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Maui, Hawaii

IIHF HOCKEY 9 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Bronze Medal Game

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Gold Medal Game

NHL HOCKEY 5 p.m.

NHLN — Florida at Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Detroit at Chicago

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Nashville at Anaheim

RUGBY 10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Wasps vs. Northampton

SKIING 1 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA —

