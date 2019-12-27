Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sports on TV

December 27, 2019 11:55 am
 
8 min read
      
Adv28
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, December 30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Villanova

7 p.m.

ACCN — Yale at North Carolina

CBSSN — William & Mary at Elon

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

Advertisement
9 p.m.

CBSSN — Tulane at Memphis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.

ESPN — The First Responder Bowl: Kentucky vs. Western Michigan, Dallas

4 p.m.

ESPN — The Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville, Nashville, Tenn.

FOX — The Redbox Bowl: California vs. Illinois, Santa Clara, Calif.

8 p.m.

ESPN — The Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia, Miami

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.

ESPNU — Under Armour All-America Game: Practice, Orlando, Fla.

IIHF HOCKEY
9 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Germany, Ostravice, Czeck Republic

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Czech Repiblic vs. U.S., Ostravice, Czeck Republic

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Orlando

10 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Portland

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at Pittsburgh —

Tuesday, December 31
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia Tech at Florida State

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Temple at Central Florida

4 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Clemson

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — The Arizona Bowl: Georgia State vs. Wyoming, Tucson, Ariz.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Providence

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Duke

7 p.m.

BTN — Rider at Wisconsin

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at St. John’s

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan State

3 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Rutgers

5 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Northwestern

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — The Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky, Charlotte, N.C.

2 p.m.

CBS — The Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State, El Paso, Texas

3:45 p.m.

ESPN — The Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State, Memphis, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas, San Antonio, Texas

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.

ESPNU — Under Armour All-America Game: Practice, Orlando, Fla.

IIHF HOCKEY
9 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Slovakia vs. Sweden, Trinec, Czeck Republic

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Czech Repiblic vs. Canada, Ostravice, Czeck Republic

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL: Championships, New York

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Houston

NHL HOCKEY
9 p.m.

NHLN — NY Rangers at Edmonton —

Wednesday, January 1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

ESPNU — East Carolina at Wichita State

5 p.m.

ESPNU — South Florida at Southern Methodist

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Connecticut at Cincinnati

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Marquette at Creighton

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah State at Nevada (Las Vegas)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

ABC — The Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, Orlando, Fla.

ESPN — The Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn, Tampa, Fla.

5 p.m.

ESPN — The Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Pasadena, Calif.

ESPN2 — The Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Pasadena, Calif.

8:45 p.m.

ESPN — The Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor, New Orleans

ESPN2 — The Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor, New Orleans

IIHF HOCKEY
6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at New York

NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.

NBC — The Winter Classic: Nashville vs. Dallas, Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Southampton

12:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal —

Thursday, January 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — James Madison at North Carolina (Wilmington)

7 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

ESPN — North Texas at Western Kentucky

8 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Michigan State

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Dayton at La Salle

PAC-12N — Oregon State at Utah

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon at Colorado

ESPNU — Jacksonville State at Morehead State

10 p.m.

FS1 — UCLA at Washington

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern California at Washington State

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

SECN — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.

ESPN — The Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati, Birmingham, Ala.

7 p.m.

ESPN — The Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee, Jacksonville, Fla.

GOLF
6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Under Armour All-America Game: Team Highlight vs. Team Armour, Orlando, Fla.

IIHF HOCKEY
6:30 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic

11:30 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic

2 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Minnesota

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Detroit at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NBCSN — New Jersey at NY Islanders

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Louis at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Liverpool

TENNIS
6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage

3 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage —

Friday, January 3
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

CBSSN — Toledo at Ball State

ESPN2 — Central Florida at Houston

ESPNU — Wright State at Oakland

FS1 — Wisconsin at Ohio State

8 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Nebraska

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Kent State at Bowling Green

ESPNU — Temple at Tulsa

FS1 — Georgetown at Seton Hall

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

FS2 — DePaul at Providence

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada, Boise, Idaho

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Kentucky at Utah

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

NBCSN — Notre Dame at Western Michigan

CURLING (MEN’S)
9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Scotland vs. U.S.

GOLF
6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Showcase: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Patrick School (N.J.), Minneapolis

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Houston

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Carolina

TENNIS
3 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage

6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage

3 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage —

Saturday, January 4
AUTO RACING
10 p.m.

NBCSN — Monster Energy Supercross: From Anaheim, Calif.

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
1 p.m.

NBCSN — IBSF World Cup

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Indiana at Maryland

FS1 — Creighton at Butler

2 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Penn State

CBSSN — Long Island-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary’s

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Cincinnati at Tulane

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Providence at DePaul

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi State

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise State at Nevada (Reno)

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington State

SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas

8 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor

ESPNU — Bradley at Northern Iowa

9 p.m.

SECN — Southern Methodist at Vanderbilt

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona State at Arizona

10 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego State at Utah State

ESPN2 — Pepperdine at Gonzaga

ESPNU — Air Force at Nevada (Las Vegas)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island

4 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Wisconsin

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.

ESPN — The Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF
4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii

IIHF HOCKEY
9 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Semifinal

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Semifinal

NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at Vegas

7 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Montreal

RUGBY

8 a.m.

ESPNEWS — PRO14: Glasgow vs. Benetton

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Gloucester vs. Bath

SKIING
2 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA —

Sunday, January 5
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

FOX — St. John’s at Xavier

NBCSN — Virginia Commonwealth at George Mason

2 p.m.

NBCSN — Davidson at Duquesne

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon State at Colorado

8 p.m.

FS1 — Purdue at Illinois

10 p.m.

FS1 — California at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

CBSSN — East Carolina at Central Florida

ESPN2 — Michigan State at Michigan

ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Florida

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Villanova at St. John’s

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at South Florida

ESPNU — Louisiana State at Missouri

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Memphis at Houston

NBCSN — Massachusetts at St. Louis

SECN — TBA

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — TBA

6 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Alabama

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Maui, Hawaii

IIHF HOCKEY
9 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Bronze Medal Game

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Gold Medal Game

NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.

NHLN — Florida at Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Detroit at Chicago

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Nashville at Anaheim

RUGBY
10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Wasps vs. Northampton

SKIING
1 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA —

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard LT recognized as Women of Distinction

Today in History

1862: USS Monitor sinks off coast of North Carolina