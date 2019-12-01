Listen Live Sports

Spurs-Pistons, Box

December 1, 2019 7:25 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (98)

DeRozan 6-12 7-8 20, Gay 5-12 2-2 12, Poeltl 4-6 0-0 8, Forbes 2-7 0-0 5, White 3-6 0-0 7, Carroll 0-3 4-6 4, Lyles 2-8 0-0 5, Eubanks 4-6 1-1 9, Murray 1-6 2-2 5, Mills 2-8 0-0 4, Belinelli 1-2 3-3 6, Walker IV 6-12 0-0 13. Totals 36-88 19-22 98.

DETROIT (132)

Snell 2-5 0-0 5, Griffin 4-12 2-2 10, Drummond 4-8 1-4 9, Brown 5-8 2-2 13, Kennard 8-12 0-0 20, Doumbouya 2-2 0-1 4, Maker 1-1 0-0 2, Wood 11-14 4-4 28, Morris 4-6 0-0 10, Galloway 3-5 0-0 8, Rose 3-8 3-3 10, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, Mykhailiuk 5-6 1-2 13. Totals 52-88 13-18 132.

San Antonio 27 24 20 27— 98
Detroit 32 27 37 36—132

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 7-26 (Belinelli 1-1, White 1-2, Murray 1-2, DeRozan 1-3, Walker IV 1-3, Lyles 1-4, Forbes 1-5, Carroll 0-1, Gay 0-2, Mills 0-3), Detroit 15-31 (Kennard 4-6, Wood 2-3, Mykhailiuk 2-3, Galloway 2-4, Morris 2-4, Brown 1-2, Snell 1-3, Rose 1-3, Griffin 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 31 (Eubanks 8), Detroit 50 (Drummond 16). Assists_San Antonio 20 (Murray 6), Detroit 33 (Rose 10). Total Fouls_San Antonio 15, Detroit 14. A_14,270 (20,491).

