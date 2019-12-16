Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Spurs-Rockets, Box

December 16, 2019 10:35 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (107)

DeRozan 5-13 2-2 12, Lyles 3-6 1-2 8, Aldridge 7-15 4-4 19, Murray 8-15 0-0 16, Forbes 6-12 0-0 18, Gay 4-9 2-2 12, Poeltl 1-3 0-0 2, Mills 1-4 2-2 4, White 4-9 6-8 16, Belinelli 0-5 0-0 0, Walker IV 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-92 17-20 107.

HOUSTON (109)

House Jr. 2-8 0-0 4, Tucker 3-6 1-2 9, Capela 7-9 1-4 15, Westbrook 11-25 8-9 31, Harden 10-29 4-4 28, Sefolosha 0-2 0-0 0, Clark 0-3 3-4 3, McLemore 6-11 1-4 17, Rivers 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 40-98 18-27 109.

San Antonio 35 37 17 18—107
Houston 21 32 30 26—109

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 12-33 (Forbes 6-9, White 2-3, Gay 2-5, Aldridge 1-3, Lyles 1-3, Walker IV 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Murray 0-2, Mills 0-2, Belinelli 0-4), Houston 11-43 (McLemore 4-9, Harden 4-13, Tucker 2-5, Westbrook 1-7, Sefolosha 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Clark 0-3, House Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 54 (Aldridge 13), Houston 58 (Capela 15). Assists_San Antonio 23 (DeRozan 5), Houston 20 (Harden 7). Total Fouls_San Antonio 22, Houston 19. Technicals_Murray, Harden. A_18,055 (18,500).

