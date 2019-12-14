Spurs-Suns, Box

SAN ANTONIO (121)

DeRozan 7-15 4-7 18, Lyles 2-4 0-0 4, Aldridge 7-18 3-5 18, Murray 8-12 2-4 18, Forbes 0-8 0-0 0, Gay 2-10 6-7 10, Poeltl 1-2 3-4 5, White 1-4 0-0 2, Mills 10-23 0-0 26, Walker IV 5-8 5-5 16, Belinelli 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 44-106 25-34 121.

PHOENIX (119)

Oubre Jr. 5-15 5-5 17, Saric 8-17 2-2 19, Kaminsky 10-19 0-3 22, Rubio 10-20 3-4 25, Bridges 1-3 3-4 5, C.Johnson 3-7 1-2 9, Baynes 6-11 0-0 13, Okobo 2-6 3-4 7, T.Johnson 0-5 2-2 2. Totals 45-103 19-26 119.

San Antonio 28 16 34 31 12—121 Phoenix 18 30 32 29 10—119

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 8-30 (Mills 6-14, Walker IV 1-1, Aldridge 1-3, DeRozan 0-1, White 0-1, Lyles 0-2, Gay 0-3, Forbes 0-5), Phoenix 10-40 (C.Johnson 2-5, Rubio 2-5, Oubre Jr. 2-7, Kaminsky 2-8, Baynes 1-4, Saric 1-6, Okobo 0-1, Bridges 0-1, T.Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 62 (Poeltl 11), Phoenix 59 (Saric 17). Assists_San Antonio 23 (Murray 5), Phoenix 29 (Rubio 13). Total Fouls_San Antonio 22, Phoenix 24. Technicals_Rubio, Booker. A_20,013 (22,300).

