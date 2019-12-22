ST. FRANCIS (PA.) 78, WILLIAM & MARY 72

WILLIAM & MARY (8-5)

Barnes 6-9 1-2 15, Van Vliet 6-11 2-3 16, Hamilton 2-4 0-0 4, Loewe 4-8 2-4 12, Knight 5-10 4-9 15, Blair 1-4 0-0 2, Ayesa 1-5 0-0 3, Hermanovskis 2-3 0-0 5, Stone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 9-18 72.

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (7-4)

Braxton 5-13 4-6 15, Thompson 3-9 3-4 10, Blackmon 5-10 4-6 17, Gaskins 3-4 1-1 7, Stewart 3-9 3-4 9, Flagg 4-5 0-0 8, Dixon-Conover 1-2 0-0 2, Meredith 3-4 0-0 8, Kuzavas 1-1 0-0 2, Laskey 0-2 0-0 0, Ikediashi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 15-21 78.

Halftime_St. Francis (Pa.) 40-36. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 9-22 (Barnes 2-2, Loewe 2-4, Van Vliet 2-4, Hermanovskis 1-2, Knight 1-3, Ayesa 1-5, Blair 0-1, Hamilton 0-1), St. Francis (Pa.) 7-19 (Blackmon 3-5, Meredith 2-3, Thompson 1-3, Braxton 1-4, Gaskins 0-1, Laskey 0-1, Stewart 0-2). Fouled Out_Van Vliet. Rebounds_William & Mary 36 (Van Vliet 11), St. Francis (Pa.) 26 (Braxton 7). Assists_William & Mary 11 (Barnes, Hamilton 3), St. Francis (Pa.) 7 (Braxton 3). Total Fouls_William & Mary 22, St. Francis (Pa.) 20.

