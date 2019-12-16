St. Francis squares off against Franciscan University

Franciscan University vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (5-4)

DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash are set to battle the Barons of Division III Franciscan University. St. Francis (Pa.) is coming off a 63-60 road win against Maryland-Baltimore County in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Keith Braxton has averaged 17.4 points, seven rebounds and 4.1 assists this year for St. Francis (Pa.). Isaiah Blackmon has complemented Braxton with 14 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Keith Braxton has had his hand in 47 percent of all St. Francis (Pa.) field goals over the last three games. Keith Braxton has 17 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

PREVIOUSLY: St. Francis (Pa.) scored 96 points and prevailed by 33 over Franciscan University when these two teams faced off during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) went 2-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Red Flash put up 71 points per contest in those 10 contests.

