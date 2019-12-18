St. Joe’s hopes to end skid vs William & Mary

William & Mary (8-3) vs. Saint Joseph’s (2-9)

Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s looks to end its eight-game losing streak as it goes up against William & Mary. William & Mary blew out Goucher by 60 at home on Sunday. Saint Joseph’s lost 108-61 at Temple on Dec. 10.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: William & Mary has relied on senior leadership while Saint Joseph’s has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Tribe, seniors Nathan Knight, Andy Van Vliet, Bryce Barnes and Tyler Hamilton have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring. On the other hand, freshmen Ryan Daly, Cameron Brown and Rahmir Moore have collectively scored 50 percent of all Saint Joseph’s points this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Daly has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last three games. Daly has accounted for 21 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Saint Joseph’s is 0-9 when its offense scores 71 points or fewer. William & Mary is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 70 or fewer points. The Tribe have allowed 61.2 points per game over their last five.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: William & Mary is a perfect 7-0 when the team records at least six offensive rebounds. The Tribe are 1-3 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s is ranked second in the A10 with an average of 73.4 possessions per game.

