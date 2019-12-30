St. John’s looks for home win vs No. 11 Butler

No. 11 Butler (12-1, 0-0) vs. St. John’s (11-2, 0-0)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s looks for its fourth straight win over No. 11 Butler at Carnesecca Arena. The last victory for the Bulldogs at St. John’s was an 89-56 win on Feb. 6, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Butler’s Kamar Baldwin, Bryce Nze and Sean McDermott have combined to account for 51 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season, though the trio’s production has fallen to 36 percent over the last five games.BRILLIANT BALDWIN: Baldwin has connected on 34 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also made 95.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: St. John’s is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 70 points. The Red Storm are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK STATS: St. John’s has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 80.7 points while giving up 65.2.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.7 percent this year. That figure is the 29th-highest in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Butler stands at just 27.2 percent (ranked 225th).

