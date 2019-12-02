St. Pete’s goes up against St. John’s

St. Peter’s (1-3) vs. St. John’s (6-2)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter’s and St. John’s both look to put winning streaks together . St. Peter’s won 67-59 over St. Francis (NY) in its last outing. St. John’s is coming off an 86-63 win over Wagner in its most recent game.

.EFFECTIVE EDERT: Doug Edert has connected on 47.6 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Red Storm have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Peacocks. St. John’s has 45 assists on 86 field goals (52.3 percent) across its previous three contests while St. Peter’s has assists on 29 of 59 field goals (49.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. John’s offense is rated 29th overall by scoring 81.4 points per game this year. St. Peter’s has only averaged 58.8 points per game, which ranks 246th.

