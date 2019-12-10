St. Pete’s hosts FDU

Fairleigh Dickinson (2-6) vs. St. Peter’s (1-4)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson and St. Peter’s look to bounce back from losses. Fairleigh Dickinson fell short in an 83-52 game at Kentucky on Saturday. St. Peter’s lost 79-69 to St. John’s last week.

FAB FRESHMEN: Each team has relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Doug Edert, KC Ndefo, Aaron Estrada, Derrick Woods and Matthew Lee have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all St. Peter’s scoring this season. For Fairleigh Dickinson, Elyjah Williams, Kaleb Bishop and Brandon Rush have combined to score 49 percent of the team’s points this season.EFFECTIVE EDERT: Edert has connected on 46.4 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 23 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 75.

COLD SPELL: Fairleigh Dickinson has lost its last six road games, scoring 61.2 points, while allowing 76.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s is ranked first among MAAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35 percent. The Peacocks have averaged 15.2 offensive boards per game.

