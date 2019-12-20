St. Pete’s squares up against LIU Brooklyn

St. Peter’s (2-5) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (3-7)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter’s and Long Island-Brooklyn look to bounce back from losses. St. Peter’s fell short in a 66-56 game at UConn on Wednesday. Long Island-Brooklyn lost 89-74 to Rider last week.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: St. Peter’s has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Derrick Woods, Doug Edert, Fousseyni Drame, Aaron Estrada and Matthew Lee have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 63 percent of all Peacocks points over the last five games.CLUTCH CLARK: Raiquan Clark has connected on 55 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also made 69.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Long Island-Brooklyn is 0-6 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 3-1 when it scores at least 75.

STREAK STATS: St. Peter’s has lost its last three road games, scoring 57.3 points, while allowing 71 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 37.5 percent, ranking the Peacocks 10th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Long Island-Brooklyn sits at just 18 percent (ranked 341st).

