The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Stanford goes up against San Francisco

December 16, 2019 3:30 pm
 
San Francisco (9-2) vs. Stanford (9-1)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Stanford both look to put winning streaks together . Each team earned a blowout road victory this past Saturday. Stanford earned a 78-58 win over San Jose State, while San Francisco won easily 91-69 at Cal State Fullerton.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Dons are led by Jamaree Bouyea and Jimbo Lull. Bouyea has averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Lull has recorded 12.8 points and eight rebounds per contest. The Cardinal have been led by Oscar da Silva and Tyrell Terry, who have combined to score 32.6 points per contest.JUMPING FOR JAMAREE: Bouyea has connected on 42.1 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 65.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Stanford has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 77.1 points while giving up 56.7.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cardinal have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Dons. Stanford has 46 assists on 84 field goals (54.8 percent) across its previous three outings while San Francisco has assists on 36 of 81 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an average of 84.6 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

