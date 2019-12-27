Stanford looks to knock off No. 5 Kansas

No. 5 Kansas (9-2) vs. Stanford (11-1)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas looks to give Stanford its seventh straight loss to ranked opponents. Stanford’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 16 Arizona State Sun Devils 86-77 on Jan. 17, 2018. Kansas has dropped to No. 5 in the latest AP rankings following a loss to Villanova last week.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Stanford’s Oscar da Silva, Tyrell Terry and Spencer Jones have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 64 percent of all Cardinal points over the last five games.DOMINANT DEVON: Devon Dotson has connected on 32.6 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.7 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Stanford’s Jones has attempted 72 3-pointers and connected on 47.2 percent of them, and is 13 for 32 over the past five games.

STREAK SCORING: Stanford has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 75.5 points while giving up 56.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas is rated first among Big 12 teams with an average of 81.9 points per game.

