Stanford tackle Walker Little returns for senior season

December 16, 2019
 
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little said Monday he will return for his senior season in 2020 instead of entering the NFL draft.

Little was considered a top draft prospect before going down with a season-ending knee injury in the season opener against Northwestern.

Little was a freshman All-American in 2017 and a first-team All-Pac-12 pick the following season.

Little said he wants to earn his degree and help the Cardinal get back to their winning ways after a 4-8 season this year.

