Stansberry scores 21 to carry Hawaii over Maine 91-51

December 30, 2019 12:41 am
 
HONOLULU (AP) — Eddie Stansberry had 21 points as Hawaii easily defeated Maine 91-51 on Sunday night.

Samuta Avea had 17 points for Hawaii (9-5). Justin Webster added 12 points. Bernardo da Silva had 11 points for the home team.

Sergio El Darwich had 11 points for the Black Bears (3-10), whose losing streak reached four games. Miks Antoms added 10 points.

Hawaii plays Cal State Fullerton on the road on Jan. 9. Maine plays Columbia at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

