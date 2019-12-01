Stars-Wild Sum

Dallas 0 1 1 0—2 Minnesota 0 1 1 0—3 Minnesota won shootout 3-2.

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Minnesota, Fiala 6 (Parise, Koivu), 12:43 (pp). 2, Dallas, Klingberg 2 (Benn, Lindell), 15:28 (pp).

Third Period_3, Dallas, Comeau 3, 14:09. 4, Minnesota, Parise 12 (Spurgeon, Fiala), 17:30 (pp).

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Dallas 2 (Pavelski G, Seguin G, Radulov NG, Perry NG), Minnesota 3 (Parise G, Fiala G, Zuccarello NG, Koivu G).

Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-8-11-1_28. Minnesota 11-6-9-3_29.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 3; Minnesota 2 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 9-6-2 (29 shots-27 saves). Minnesota, Stalock 7-3-2 (28-26).

A_17,096 (18,064). T_2:35.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brian Mach.

