Steelers-Cardinals Preview Capsule

PITTSBURGH (7-5) at ARIZONA (3-8-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Steelers by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Steelers 6-4-2, Cardinals 7-4-1

SERIES RECORD — Steelers lead 34-23-3

LAST MEETING — Steelers beat Cardinals 25-13, Oct. 18, 2015

LAST WEEK — Steelers beat Browns 20-13; Cardinals lost to Rams 34-7

AP PRO32 RANKING — Steelers No. 13, Cardinals No. 24

STEELERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (26), PASS (29)

STEELERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (12), PASS (7)

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (14), PASS (22)

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (24), PASS (32)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Steelers have won six of seven to get into AFC playoff race despite missing QB Ben Roethlisberger, lost for season with elbow injury in Week 2. Team currently holds second wild-card spot in AFC. … Pittsburgh QB Devlin Hodges will make third career start. Hodges is first undrafted rookie free agent to win first two NFL starts in non-strike year since 1967. Steelers are 3-1 in games Hodges appears in. … Steelers 13th team in NFL history to get to 7-5 or better after opening 0-3. … Pittsburgh one of three teams featuring three players with at least seven sacks. … Pittsburgh leads NFL in takeaways (30). Cardinals third in fewest giveaways (9). … Steelers with at least one sack in 53 straight games, eighth-longest streak in NFL history. … Pittsburgh LB T.J. Watt credited with at least a half-sack in nine consecutive games, longest active streak in NFL. … Pittsburgh WR JuJu Smith-Schuster expected to miss third straight game with knee injury. … Steelers WR James Washington with career-best 111 yards receiving last week vs. Cleveland. Washington averaging 18.1 yards per catch over last five games. … Pittsburgh is 60-32-3 all-time when facing QB taken with first overall pick, including 2-1 mark this season. Arizona took Kyler Murray first this year. … Cardinals are on five-game losing streak. Arizona defense has given up at least 28 points in all five losses. … Steelers are one of three teams Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald does not have regular-season touchdown against. He caught two TD passes in team’s 27-23 loss to Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII. … Cardinals LB Chandler Jones has 13 sacks this season, which rank third in NFL and most in franchise history through 12 games. … Murray has 14 TD passes this season, one shy of franchise rookie record set by Jake Plummer in 1997. … Fantasy tip: Steelers defense could have big day against Cardinals offense. Arizona struggled vs. Rams defense last week and Pittsburgh’s defense arguably even better.

