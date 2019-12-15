Listen Live Sports

Steelers’ Conner set to return against Bills

December 15, 2019 7:32 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Running back James Conner is active for the Pittsburgh Steelers after he missed five of the past six games with a shoulder injury.

Conner practiced fully, but was listed questionable for Sunday’s game against Buffalo and wanted to avoid a repeat of prematurely returning to game action. He played just one quarter of a loss against Cleveland on Nov. 14.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will miss his fourth straight game with a knee injury. The Steelers’ top wide receiver left Thursday’s practice early after he was a full participant on Wednesday. He did not practice on Friday and hasn’t played since Nov. 14 against Cleveland.

Pittsburgh has won its past three games without Smith-Schuster and Conner.

Tight end Vance McDonald is also out for Pittsburgh with a concussion, suffered last week at Arizona. He was limited on Thursday and didn’t practice on Friday.

