Stewart, Washington host SD

December 1, 2019 6:30 am
 
South Dakota (6-2) vs. Washington (5-1)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Tyler Hagedorn and South Dakota will go up against Isaiah Stewart and Washington. The senior Hagedorn has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20 over his last five games. Stewart, a freshman, is averaging 17.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: South Dakota has benefited heavily from its seniors. Hagedorn, Stanley Umude, Cody Kelley and Tyler Peterson have combined to account for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 87 percent of all Coyotes points over the team’s last five games.TERRIFIC TYLER: Hagedorn has connected on 75 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Washington has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 72.3 points while giving up 56.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Huskies have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Coyotes. Washington has an assist on 41 of 80 field goals (51.3 percent) over its previous three games while South Dakota has assists on 39 of 80 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota has attempted the second-most free throws among all Summit League teams. The Coyotes have averaged 20.3 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

