Hodges gets another start…Orgeron is AP’s top coach…Astros keep Smith

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Devlin “Duck” Hodges will start Sunday against the Jets despite throwing four interceptions in Pittsburgh’s last game, a 17-10 loss to Buffalo over the weekend. Pittsburgh is 3-1 this season when Hodges starts and 4-2 when he plays. Tomlin has started Hodges and Mason Rudolph since Ben Roethlisberger (RAWTH’-lihs-bur-gur) suffered a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith to bolster a depleted linebacker group that lost rookie Luke Gifford to a broken arm. Gifford was injured in the first half of a 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Smith was the MVP of the 2014 Super Bowl with Seattle, returning an interception 69 yards for a touchdown and recovering a fumble in the Seahawks’ 43-8 rout of Denver.

UNDATED (AP) — Ed Orgeron of LSU is The Associated Press Coach of the Year after leading the top-ranked Tigers to an SEC championship and their first College Football Playoff appearance. Orgeron received 33 of 56 votes from AP Top 25 voters to become the third different LSU coach to win the award since it was established in 1998, joining Nick Saban and Les Miles. The Tigers have improved in each of Orgeron’s three full seasons as head coach.

HOUSTON (AP) — Reliever Joe Smith and the Houston Astros have agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract. The 35-year-old Smith is 6-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 84 appearances during his two seasons with the Astros. He missed the beginning of last season recovering from Achilles tendon surgery before returning in July and posting a 1.80 ERA in 28 regular-season appearances.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former NBA Commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency brain surgery last week. The league says the 77-year-old Stern is surrounded by his loved ones and receiving great care since suffering a brain hemorrhage Thursday while having lunch in New York. Stern spent 30 years as NBA commissioner and has remained affiliated with the league, holding the title of commissioner emeritus.

