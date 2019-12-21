STONY BROOK 77, AMERICAN U. 74

STONY BROOK (8-6)

Garcia 5-11 3-6 13, Olaniyi 9-20 2-2 21, Foreman 7-13 2-5 21, Gueye 3-8 0-0 7, Latimer 1-5 0-0 3, Otchere 1-2 2-4 4, McKenzie 2-3 0-0 4, Pierre Philippe 1-1 2-2 4, Ochefu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 11-19 77.

AMERICAN U. (4-6)

Boonyasith 6-8 1-2 17, S.Nelson 4-9 1-4 10, Harris 2-9 0-0 6, Gasperini 8-14 1-1 17, Beckton 6-7 0-0 15, Bragg 1-3 2-2 4, C.Nelson 0-3 0-0 0, Lubarsky 0-3 0-0 0, Alexander 1-2 0-0 2, Yiljep 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 29-59 6-10 74.

Halftime_American U. 43-29. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 8-17 (Foreman 5-8, Gueye 1-2, Latimer 1-3, Olaniyi 1-4), American U. 10-19 (Boonyasith 4-6, Beckton 3-3, Harris 2-6, S.Nelson 1-1, C.Nelson 0-1, Lubarsky 0-2). Rebounds_Stony Brook 36 (Garcia 10), American U. 32 (Gasperini 8). Assists_Stony Brook 12 (Gueye 4), American U. 18 (Harris 7). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 12, American U. 16. A_1,119 (4,500).

